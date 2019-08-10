Twitch Announces Twitch Studio, Now Available in Beta

Twitch is testing a new service called “Twitch Studio,” an app that’s designed to make it easier for people using the platform to create quality streams for their viewers. This app offers a coup-le of features like stream templates and ways for streamers to engage with their communities in what’s designed to be an all-in-one program. It’s currently available in a beta form with limited features available to test out what it can do and how it’ll be received.

A post on Twitch’s blog announced the rollout of Twitch Studio and told streamers they can now sign up to use the service. While established streamers who have a formula for their success or perhaps have other people assisting them to grow their streams already have their streams in order, this app is geared towards those who are still building their channels. It’s a way to “simply things for streamers who are just getting started,” Twitch said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Today we’ve opened up beta testing for Twitch Studio: an all-in-one streaming app for new streamers that cuts down on the guesswork to setup a quality stream and makes it easier to engage with your community.”

A series of quick gifs found through the post linked above show off the features listed below which are a few of the perks the Twitch Studio app offers.

Twitch Studio Features

Guided setup to help find your optimal settings, including connecting your mic and webcam

Customizable templates to get your stream looking just how you want it

Built-in activity feed, alerts, and chat to help you engage with your community while you stream

📢 We want to support new streamers by making it easier to go live on Twitch for the first time. Introducing: Twitch Studio. Our all-in-one streaming app designed with new streamers in mind. Click 👇 to learn more & sign up for the closed beta.https://t.co/EGANs1p4zB pic.twitter.com/IeFsfsGlKG — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) August 8, 2019

With the signups for the Twitch Studio app now open, streamers can check out those features and offer their feedback on the product. Twitch’s post says that this version of the app has “limited features” so the final product is expected to have more than those listed above. Not everyone can be accepted into the beta right away, Twitch said, though spots for more streamers are being opened up gradually.