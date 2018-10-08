TwitchCon 2018 Will Include Its Own Fortnite Hall and Bethesda Showcase

The latest TwitchCon event is set to take place in San Jose later this month, and it’ll bring together the best and the brightest in the streaming community, along with their fans. But it will also be home to various gaming showcases, as the team at Twitch has revealed what fans can look forward to from top companies.

First up, Bethesda will be on the show floor, where it will have Fallout 76 on hand, possibly for people to try before its release next month. In addition, it’ll also have The Elder Scrolls Online, Quake Champions and The Elder Scrolls Legends, along with guest appearances from streamers.

Epic Games will also be at the show in full force with its own Fortnite Hall, which will be the home of the conclusion to the Fortnite Fall Skirmish. Fans will be able to see the three day tournament go down live, though it’ll also be streamed for those that can’t make it. No word yet on other activities, but we’re sure Epic has something fun planned. Maybe the return of that mini golf course…?

Sega will also be at the show with Total War: Warhammer II and Total War: Three Kingdoms, for those that are into those strategy games. No word yet if they’re bringing any classic games or Team Sonic Racing.

Sony will have its Road To Greatness truck at the event, so players can try out various hits like Spider-Man and God of War, and gain the opportunity to win some fantastic swag.

Hershey’s is also teaming up with Fortnite streamers Ninja and DrLupo for a special appearance on Saturday, introducing a “special sweet prize” and the company’s latest chocolate product. More than likely, fans will be able to try it out.

Other companies include World of Tanks, Omen by HP, Lenovo, Intel, Guess?, Nissin (noodles!), and the Nerf Nation Experience.

But TwitchCon will also be home to serious competition, including the Doritos Bowl, where various celebs, including Ninja and DrLupo, will complete in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; as well as the Games Done Quick marathon, with speedrunners using the three days to rack up some major runs on your favorite games.

It sounds like TwitchCon is going to be jam-packed. Want to go? You can buy tickets here. Enjoy and don’t forget to get us something!