Two Big PlayStation Deals Include a Discount On 1-Year Of PlayStation Plus

We are really getting down to the wire for taking advantage of big online deals before Christmas, but Amazon has two such deals that PlayStation fans can get in on for a very limited time.
The first is a $20 discount on a 1-Year PlayStation Plus membership, which brings the total cost down to $40. We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again – this is an absolute no-brainer purchase. The deal could disappear at any time, so get it here while the getting is good. For the uninitiated, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:
Play Online with Friends:
- PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!
Get Free Games
- PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.
Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts
- As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!
The second big deal that Amazon is currently running involves a pretty spectacular trade-in offer for the PlayStation 4 Pro console. Here’s how it works:
1. Get a trade in quote from Amazon on a game, console, accessory, etc.
2. Ship it for free
3. Receive an Amazon.com gift card that’s equal to the appraised value of your item. You’ll also score a $50 bonus toward a PS4 Pro 1TB console that will automatically be applied to your account.
When you combine the gift card and the $50 discount, you could be talking about a substantial savings on the PS4 Pro, and that’s before taking advantage of the standard $50 sale that Amazon is currently offering. If you want to get in on the PS4 trade-in deal, you can get started here. Keep in mind that the offer ends at 11:59pm PST on December 16th.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.