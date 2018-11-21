Two More ‘Fortnite’ McFarlane Figures Revealed

Back in July, collectibles creator Todd McFarlane revealed that he was joining in on the Fortnite hype with a new toy action figure line. Though several in the line are already available to pre-order, the initial announcement teased many more on the way. Now we know what to expect from the next wave with both Drift and Rex added to the mix.

According to a recent press statement, here’s what both figures will offer in addition to their February 27, 2019 release date:

Videos by ComicBook.com

FORTNITE DRIFT 7-INCH PREMIUM ACTION FIGURE

The Fortnite Series 1 Drift 7-Inch Action Figure features design and paint decos from in-game assets. The Figure is hyper-articulated at over 18 points of articulation: perfect for Emote posing! The Drift figure is showcased in premium glossy Fortnite themed window box packaging and stands tall on a Fortnite branded display base.

FORTNITE REX 7-INCH PREMIUM ACTION FIGURE

The Fortnite Series 1 Rex 7-Inch Action Figure features design and paint decos from in-game assets. The Figure is hyper-articulated at over 18 points of articulation: perfect for Emote posing! The Rex figure is showcased in premium glossy Fortnite themed window box packaging and stands tall on a Fortnite branded display base.



We don’t have any official photos of the new figures at this time, though we did get a sweet first look at the evolved Drift skin as a toy earlier this month from a different company.

The decision to join the Fortnite family was an easy one to make, according to the founder of the toy company. “The Fortnite brand has taken on global status and continues to grow each day. The game, with its sense of skill and irreverent fun, now has hundreds of character options to choose from, which is a tremendous blueprint for making any successful toy and action figure line,” said Todd McFarlane, Founder of McFarlane Toys, when he first unveiled his new line.

“The developer’s art team at Epic Games wants to bring that same attitude into the creation of their toys, and everyone here at McFarlane Toys will be doing all we can to bring Fortnite fans the very best products. With such a deep and visually interesting library to choose from, I have no doubt that we will be able to showcase both current and classic looks from the Fortnite franchise. After talking with some of the top creators at Epic Games, I’m delighted they are as stoked about our partnership to make cool toys as we are!”

Interested in getting your hands on the first wave available now? You can check those out in action, including the Cuddle Team Leader, right here.