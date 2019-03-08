Two New Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch Games Rumored for This Year

Nintendo fans everywhere were delighted when the Big N recently showed off a shiny new remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, but it looks like that’s not the only Link adventure we could be seeing!

Before we dive into the latest rumor, take this bit of information with a heavy grain of salt. Though this Reddit/GameFAQs user has had some hits in the pass, they’ve also had their fair share of misfires as well, including the most recent Nintendo Direct that happened last month. Still, this user claims they know about two Zelda games that are in the works, and while we do our own digging, we wanted to explore what this person had to say a bit.

According to Vergeben, Nintendo has a new 2D Legend of Zelda game coming down the pipe for the Nintendo Switch this year in addition to a second older remake scheduled for digital release only. According to the them, the digital-only release will not be anywhere near the same scale that Link’s Awakening is, though the announcement for both should be dropping sometime this spring.

Again, it’s a case of hearsay, though it is important to note that Nintendo has stated in the past that it wants to up the ante on its Zelda game for the future. What better way than to have not one but three The Legend of Zelda reveals in one year?

In other Zelda news, did you see that Link’s Awakening could feature mulitplayer? You can see the listing itself right here with our previous coverage, but the description had many fans pondering what new additions they could be adding.

“In this modern re-imagining, players travel to the mysterious island of Koholint to guide Link on a perilous adventure,” boasts the official listing. What do you hope to see from the anticipated remake? Couch co-op? Full-on multiplayer?

Thoughts on Zelda, two new games, and multiplayer for Link's Awakening? Sound off in the comments below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

