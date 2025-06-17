Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster Update Is Bad News for Some Fans

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles finally answered fans’ long-awaited hopes for a remaster or remake of this beloved masterpiece. Its storytelling, customization, and strategic battles enraptured fans with its first release, and this was only enhanced with the Final Fantasy Tactics – The War of the Lions version. However, the announcement trailer for Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles left some fans with a fear, and a recent interview with Square Enix has just confirmed that fear.

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles Director, Kazutoyo Maehiro, revealed that the remake is based on the original game. While his team added new elements and features, Maehiro confirmed content from Final Fantasy Tactics – The War of the Lions would not be included.

“However, the original version of FINAL FANTASY TACTICS is a very complete game both from a game design and story perspective. If we were to make major changes, it would only be a loss for not only fans of the original game but also those new to the title.”

This is disappointing news for many fans of Final Fantasy Tactics, as the additional content from The War of the Lions version is widely considered to be some of the best aspects of the game. That said, the original game is still regarded as one of the best games of all time, and Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles will finally let fans and newcomers enjoy the game on a modern console.

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles isn’t just a simple remake. It includes quality-of-life features including a new UI, new difficulty options, fast forward, auto-saving during battles, and more. New conversations and voice acting have been added, and players can even add the iconic Cloud from Final Fantasy VII to their party much earlier.