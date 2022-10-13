Tyler1 Flames LCS Performance at Worlds 2022

One of Twitch's biggest League of Legends streamers, Tyler1, has recently flamed the performance of LCS teams at Worlds 2022. For those that haven't been following Worlds, which is the biggest League of Legends esports event of the year, teams from North America currently boast an atrocious 0-9 record in the Group Stage. While North America has often underperformed in past international LoL tournaments, this is by far the worst that the region has ever been through the first week of the tournament. Now, the representing teams from the LCS (Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves) are having to hear it from Tyler1 as a result.

In a recent stream on Twitch, Tyler1 levied quite a bit of hate at the teams from North America. Not only did Tyler1 broadly accuse the players of being nothing more than paycheck stealers, but he also went on to distance himself from the region overall due to sheer embarrassment.

"Notice how I'm not saying we suck, but they suck. I'm not part of NA, bro. I don't care. I disown NA. I don't care, they're trash," Tyler1 said in his rant.

Speaking more about the actual games that have been played, Tyler1 described them as the "most embarrassingly pathetic games I've ever seen in my entire life." He went on to add that teams from North America just seem to be "rolling over" and don't have much fight in them. He then concluded his diatribe by saying that players shouldn't show their faces ever again if North America collectively ends up going 0-18 in the Group Stage.

Even though it's very much part of Tyler1's brand to be this harsh with his comments, it's hard to find many fans who disagree with what he has said. While North America has disappointed fans countless times in the past, this performance for the region at Worlds 2022 is far worse than most people expected. It remains to be seen if LCS teams can bounce back in the second half of the Group Stage, but at this point, it might be too late.

