Ubisoft Celebrates 35th Anniversary with Free Weekends and Rewards

Ubisoft is one of several companies that’s celebrating a milestone anniversary this year, and as part of the celebrations, the company’s announced an event that includes free weekends, rewards, contests, and more. This anniversary event will last for two months, and while some of the details have already been revealed, we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see what the rest of the plans are for Ubisoft’s 35th anniversary. We know already, however, that sales are definitely part of the plans, so if there’s a Ubisoft game you’ve been putting off, now’s the time to pick it up at a discount.

A landing page on Ubisoft’s site contains the first details pertaining to its 35th anniversary event. There, it says that there are three highlights to account for right now: A daily contest where you can earn funds for your Ubisoft Wallet, the sales mentioned previously, and in-game Ghost Recon rewards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Ubisoft/status/1455580873923907589

As for the rest of what players can look forward to, Ubisoft confirmed and teased a couple more incentives to take part in the anniversary event, too. This coming weekend, Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be having a free-play period from November 4th to November 7th. While most of Ubisoft’s free weekends are relegated to the PC platform so that people have to play on Ubisoft’s own launcher, this one will be available across all platforms on which Ghost Recon Breakpoint is playable.

Beyond that, there are “special rewards with Ubisoft+” that have not yet been announced but are said to be coming soon. Additional challenges and another giveaway will be detailed later as well, and at some point during the two-month event, there will be at least one other free weekend. It hasn’t been said yet what game will be free, but a pretty safe bet is that it’ll be Rainbow Six Siege considering howe free weekends are pretty common for that game, especially when Ubisoft has Siege news to be shared.

Ubisoft will likely be sharing more on its plans for the anniversary event in the coming weeks, so expect to see more details soon.