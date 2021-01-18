Ubisoft Debunks Rainbow Six Quarantine Release Date It Posted

✖

Fans looking forward to Rainbow Six Quarantine will be waiting a bit longer than expected, as Ubisoft has debunked rumors of a March 21st release date. In a statement to IGN, the company clarified that the game will not release on that date, and a firm release window has not yet been announced. Interestingly enough, the source of the rumor was not an unofficial channel, but actually the Ubisoft Connect website, which still has the debunked release date listed on the game's page, as of this writing. For now, fans of the Rainbow Six series will just have to ignore the error!

Ubisoft did not provide an explanation for the mix-up, but the most likely answer is that the date was meant as a placeholder. It will be interesting to see how long it takes for Ubisoft to make a change to the website, but regardless of what it says, the game still has a bit of time left to go before its release. Previous rumors had pointed to a release window in December of last year, but Ubisoft pushed back the game to its 2021 fiscal year, which will run from April 1st, 2021, through March 31st, 2022.

Of course, it's not surprising that Rainbow Six Quarantine won't be releasing in March, as very little information has been given on the game. A spin-off of Rainbow Six Siege, the title is a three-player tactical shooter, in which players will have to take on a parasitic life form that can infect human hosts.

News that the game will not be releasing in March will certainly come as a disappointment to many fans of the series, but if it means that the final product is more polished, that could be better in the long run. Games are often rushed out the door before they're ready, and that's far more disappointing in the long run. For now, fans will just have to hold out hope that a firm release date is announced sometime in the near future.

Rainbow Six Quarantine is set to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

