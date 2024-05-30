Ubisoft Forward Event Announced, Will Feature Star Wars, Assassin's Creed, and More

A new Ubisoft Forward has been announced. The event will take place on June 10th at 12 p.m. PT, and the publisher has already revealed some of the games that will be featured. The line-up will include at least three of the company's big 2024 releases: Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin's Creed Shadows, and XDefiant. While those three games would probably be enough to get a lot of people tuning in, Ubisoft has also teased that additional games will be featured. A pre-show will take place 30 minutes prior, and there will be "a deeper look" at some of these games after the event's conclusion.

Ubisoft Forward will stream live on the company's channels on YouTube (link here) and Twitch (link here). A teaser trailer for the event can be found below.

What Other Games Could be Featured?

While we know of at least three games that will appear at Ubisoft Forward, there are several other possibilities. A 20th anniversary edition of Beyond Good & Evil was confirmed by Ubisoft late last year, following a leak. Unfortunately, there's been no word on the game since, and Ubisoft technically hasn't announced any platforms (though those also seem to have leaked thanks to the ESRB). The game was supposed to be released in early 2024, but that window has pretty much closed at this point. While the original never found a huge audience, there are still a lot of people passionate about the game that are eager to see it remastered. Hopefully the anniversary edition is still coming along smoothly and we'll learn more soon.

Additionally, this could be a great place for an update on the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. Like Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition, we haven't heard about the remake since late last year, when Ubisoft stated that the game had "passed an important internal milestone." That would seem to indicate that progress has been coming along nicely on the game. While Prince of Persia fans have had a lot to celebrate lately, news on the remake of Sands of Time would be a nice cherry on top.

A Big Month for Gaming Events

Ubisoft Forward is just one of several gaming events that will be taking place in the month of June. In addition to Ubisoft Forward, Summer Game Fest will take place on June 7th, while the Xbox Games Showcase is happening on June 9th. Last but not least, a Nintendo Direct will be happening in June, though a date has not been announced.

Are you planning to check out the Ubisoft Forward event? What games are you hoping to see featured? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!