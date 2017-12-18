Ubisoft Extending Free PC Game Giveaway, Adds Watch Dogs To The List

The team at Ubisoft is certainly getting into the holiday spirit with some select PC game giveaways, as it’s been offering both World In Conflict and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag over the past few weeks for fans to download, as part of its “Happy Playdays” promotion. But the fun isn’t over just yet.

The company has announced that it is extending its “Happy Playdays” event through December 23rd at 10:00 AM UTC, which means you’ve still got a few days to pick up both of these games at no charge – provided that you register for a Uplay account, that is. And now there’s another title that you can pick up for free as well, and it’s a doozy.

Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs, which originally came out a while ago and furthered the open-world action genre with new technological breakthroughs (namely being able to hack whatever you damn well please), is now available as a free pick-up, which means you can get three full games on the house for PC.

Again, the giveaway is taking place through December 23rd, so head on over, register your account and rake up the free games. Black Flag is an absolute must, and you can’t go wrong with Watch Dogs, especially if you like causing trouble in Chicago (like a few of our editors).