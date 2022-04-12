Ubisoft Surprises Fans With New Free Game

Ubisoft has surprised fans with a new free game. Ubisoft is best known for Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six, and a few other games and series with mainstream appeal. Not everything it makes is for mainstream appeal though. In fact, some of its best games aren’t made for mainstream audiences. This new free game isn’t one of its best games, but it certainley checks the latter. Between now and April, everyone can redeem Anno 1800 for free, no strings attached.

Unfortunately, the game in question is only available on PC, which means if you’re on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, you’re out of luck. Meanwhile, if you’re on PC and only use Steam, you’re also out of luck, as the freebie is limited to Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, just like the game itself, which is not on Steam at all.

As for the game, it debuted back on April 16, 2019 via developer Blue Byte. The city-building real-time strategy game boasts an 81 on Metacritic. While we know the game reviewed well, we don’t know how the seventh game in the series has sold, as Ubisoft has not disclosed sales figures for the game. Below, you can read more about it and check out a trailer spotlighting the new offer:

“Welcome to the dawn of the Industrial Age. The path you choose will define your world. Are you an innovator or an exploiter? An oppressor or a liberator? How the world remembers your name is up to you,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game.

Once redeemed, the game is yours to keep. This is a free download, not a free trial or demo. And unlike many free game offers from competitors, this isn’t locked behind a subscription or anything else. It’s available to anyone on PC and who has either a Ubisoft Connect or Epic Games Store account.

