New Ubisoft Game Is Now Free for Millions

Ubisoft's newest release is now free for millions around the world. More specifically, over 200 million can now download the latest game from the makers of series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, and Rainbow Six. The free download comes courtesy of Netflix, and thus requires a Netflix subscription, which roughly 1 in 40 people in the world have. In other words, this free offer is available to more people than most free offers. All you need is a Netflix subscription and an Android or iOS device.

If you missed it, this week Ubisoft released Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, a sequel to the award-winning Valiant Hearts: The Great War. Unlike its predecessor though, the sequel is not available via a myriad of platforms, only mobile phones. And if you don't have a Netflix subscription, you can't access the game at all, as it's not for individual sale. Whether this will change over time, or whether the game will ever come to other platforms, we don't know. So far, Ubisoft isn't saying one way or another. This could be a timed exclusive for Netflix, but if it is, it's not been indicated or hinted at.

"Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is the second installment of the BAFTA Award-winning game Valiant Hearts: The Great War. This sequel will follow in the footsteps of the original game and continue to tell stories of ordinary people thrust into the extraordinary circumstances of World War I."

"Become an unsung hero. Solve puzzles, fly above chaos and heal the wounded in this follow-up to the beloved adventure game inspired by World War I," adds the official description. "As World War I rages on, two brothers fight to survive the trenches and find each other again. Their paths will cross with new heroes who will share in the joy of reuniting and surviving the horrors of the Western Front."

Right now, the game boasts a 76 on Metacritic, which is a decent score, but lower than its predecessor, which not only managed better reviews, but sold millions of copies and generated substantial buzz when it was releasd while this new release has flown under the radar due to a lack of marketing and due it being locked to a Netflix subscription and mobile phones.