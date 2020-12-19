Ubisoft Giving Away Three Games for Free Until Tomorrow

Until tomorrow, December 20, Ubisoft is giving away not one, not two, but three different games for free to all Uplay users. Unfortunately, because the giveaway is limited to Uplay, it means PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and mobile player are all out of luck, because the freebies are PC codes only. In addition to three games, users can also download The Seafarer Settlement Pack and the Bayek out for Eivor in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the Power Suit outfit and the Ubisoft Mask in Watch Dogs Legion, and the Nahari's Pow Surfer Gift in Hyper Scape. However, just like the three games, these are only available for free until tomorrow, and only via Uplay, though Ubisoft notes the in-game items will be delivered on all platforms.

Once download, all three games, and all of the other aforementioned freebies, are yours to keep forever as long as you maintain the Uplay account the downloads were made with. And that's it. There are no strings attached. All you need is an Uplay account, which costs nothing.

Below, you can check out all three free games. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but an official description as well.