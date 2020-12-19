Ubisoft Giving Away Three Games for Free Until Tomorrow
Until tomorrow, December 20, Ubisoft is giving away not one, not two, but three different games for free to all Uplay users. Unfortunately, because the giveaway is limited to Uplay, it means PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and mobile player are all out of luck, because the freebies are PC codes only. In addition to three games, users can also download The Seafarer Settlement Pack and the Bayek out for Eivor in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the Power Suit outfit and the Ubisoft Mask in Watch Dogs Legion, and the Nahari's Pow Surfer Gift in Hyper Scape. However, just like the three games, these are only available for free until tomorrow, and only via Uplay, though Ubisoft notes the in-game items will be delivered on all platforms.
Once download, all three games, and all of the other aforementioned freebies, are yours to keep forever as long as you maintain the Uplay account the downloads were made with. And that's it. There are no strings attached. All you need is an Uplay account, which costs nothing.
Below, you can check out all three free games. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but an official description as well.
Anno 1701: History Edition
About: Relive the beginnings of the Anno series with 1602 A.D. and its expansion New Islands, New Adventure in Anno 1602 History Edition. See the game like never before, updated and optimized to work smoothly on current computers with resolutions of up to 4K, and enjoy all of the upgrades while continuing your existing game, thanks to full save compatibility.
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
About: In Starlink: Battle for Atlas, lead a group of interstellar pilots as you build your own starship, explore the Atlas star system, and battle the vile Grax and his Forgotten Legion.
Trials Rising
About: Explore over-the-top action and physics-bending motorcycle racing in the latest opus of the Trials franchise. With new tracks in exotic places all over the world and more ways to compete, Trials® Rising is the best one yet.