Rumor: Ubisoft Once Again Hinting At South Park’s Arrival On Nintendo Switch

A few days ago, we spotted a product listing for Ubisoft’s South Park: The Fractured But Whole for Nintendo Switch, indicating that the game would arrive sometime this spring. Now, this makes sense, since the third-party publisher has been supporting Nintendo’s latest hardware with games like the Just Dance series and Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition.

Today, however, an employee hinted even further that Ubisoft would be announcing the game for the system – and it looks to be happening sooner rather than later.

A lighting and 3D animator for Ubisoft Montreal that goes by the name Ubi-PandoR0o recently took to Twitter to hint at a possible announcement happening over the next few days. He said, “Something will happen in some days…please be sure to be ready for that #Nintendo”.

Now, this announcement is a little on the vague side, as it could really be pointing to anything. After all, Ubisoft also announced its snowboarding game Steep for the system some time ago, but has yet to give any further confirmation on its release.

However, given the rising success of the Nintendo Switch, Ubisoft could be making an announcement to go “all in” with the console, confirming a number of titles in the works for it. South Park: The Fractured But Whole has been a solid hit since its release on other platforms, so bringing it – hopefully along with South Park: The Stick of Truth – to the system would make a lot of sense.

And we could see other franchises as well. Ubisoft did recently announced that it was bringing back Assassin’s Creed Rogue to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, so a Nintendo Switch port wouldn’t be out of the question. It’d also be great to see Watch Dogs 2 come out for the platform, and maybe even Skull & Bones, the company’s forthcoming multiplayer pirating adventure (depending on Nintendo’s network plans, obviously). And dare we cross our fingers for Beyond Good & Evil 2?

Nothing is confirmed yet, so we’re keeping a close eye on Nintendo’s announcements over the next few days. The company has sprung surprises on us before, as it did last week with its Nintendo Direct Mini, so a new special may not be far behind.

We’ll keep you informed on whatever gets announced. For now, you can check out South Park: The Fractured But Whole for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.