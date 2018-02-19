Grab Assassin’s Creed Games and More In This Huge Ubisoft Humble Store Sale

It’s President’s Day, which means it’s a good time to kick back and relax with a game or two if you’ve got the day off. But what if you’re looking for some games to buy? Not to worry, as the Humble Store has you covered.

The store has just launched its latest sale, this time revolving around popular Ubisoft franchises. That means you can clean up on PC/Steam games such as South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and a number of Assassin’s Creed titles for a much lower price.

Humble didn’t provide a time frame in terms of how long the sale will be going on, but more than likely, it’ll be taking place over the next few days, so check out the storefront and take advantage of the following deals!

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition- $41.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition Year 3- $62.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins- $40.19

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege- $34.79

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands- $26.99

Watch Dogs 2- $20.39

South Park: The Fractured But Whole- $29.99

For Honor- $19.79

Tom Clancy’s The Division- $19.99

Far Cry Primal- $19.99

South Park: The Stick of Truth- $7.49

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate- $19.99

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag- $9.99

Far Cry Primal Digital Apex Edition- $21.99

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition- $34.99

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Deluxe Edition- $14.99

Steep- $14.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition- $35.99

Assassin’s Creed Rogue- $9.99

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Gold Edition- $24.99

Far Cry 4- $11.99

Valiant Hearts: The Great War- $7.49

Watch Dogs Complete Edition- $16.99

Rayman Legends- $10.19

Assassin’s Creed 2 Deluxe Edition- $7.99

Watch Dogs- $10.19

Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition- $33.99

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD- $7.99

Far Cry 3 Deluxe Edition- $11.99

Rocksmith 2014 Edition- $11.99

Assassin’s Creed Revelations- $9.99

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood Deluxe- $14.99

Far Cry 3- $7.99

Assassin’s Creed Unity- $11.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition- $44.99

Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry- $7.49

Assassin’s Creed III Deluxe Edition- $19.99

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist- $10.19

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition- $23.99

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood- $9.99

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy- $9.99

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon- $5.99

Far Cry 2 Fortune’s Edition- $3.99

Trials Fusion- $5.99

Star Trek: Bridge Crew- $19.99

The Crew- $8.99

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India- $3.99

For Honor Gold Edition- $32.99

Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition- $23.79

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia- $3.99

Tetris Ultimate- $5.09

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier- $6.79

The Crew: Ultimate Edition- $14.99

For Honor: Deluxe Edition- $23.09

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2- $3.39

There are some great deals here, so don’t miss out!