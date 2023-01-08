Ubisoft+ New Subscription Tiers Leaked Online

It seems that Ubisoft is planning some big changes to its current subscription service. A new survey from GOG asks respondents about services and plans that they subscribe to. In addition to services like Nintendo Switch Online, Xbox Game Pass, and PlayStation+, Ubisoft+ is mentioned. However, rather than listing the standard version of the service, three versions are listed: Ubisoft Plus Gold, Ubisoft Plus Ultimate, and Ubisoft Plus Deluxe; the trouble is, none of those tiers actually exist right now! Currently, Ubisoft+ is only offered in a standard tier, which costs all users $14.99 per month.

The GOG survey can be found right here. The question is number 21 on the survey. An image from the survey can be found below.

(Photo: GOG)

If Ubisoft truly is planning to roll out new subscription tiers, it will be interesting to see when they'll be made available, and how much each one will cost. In its current format, Ubisoft+ offers subscribers access to more than 100 Ubisoft games on PC, as well as indie titles, and access to DLC. While that might appeal to some of the company's bigger fans, the problem with the service is that $14.99 a month is a significant investment, especially when so many gamers are already paying for services from other companies. Cheaper alternatives would make Ubisoft+ more attractive to potential subscribers, especially if it was included with an existing service, the way EA Play is bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Of course, as with any leak, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt. With the source being GOG, this is much different from a standard rumor; either Ubisoft was planning these tiers at some point, or GOG jumped the gun and listed them before an official announcement. It's also possible that someone simply screwed up! Until we get official word from Ubisoft, fans will just have to settle for the current plan if they want to subscribe to Ubisoft+.

[H/T: Reddit]