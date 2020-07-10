Ubisoft Responds to Far Cry 6 Leak

✖

Far Cry 6 leaked this morning ahead of Ubisoft’s big Ubisoft Forward event. The leak appeared to confirm details like the game’s release date, plans for next-gen upgrades, and the involvement of The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito, but Ubisoft hadn’t said anything official about the game yet. That changed a few hours after the leak with a tweet from the official Far Cry account that referenced some of the information found in the leak and how the character who’s the main villain – the one played by Esposito – wouldn’t be pleased right now. The teaser pointed towards the Ubisoft Forward event for those who want more info.

The Far Cry 6 leak, for those who missed it initially, featured the name of the game and artwork that showed Esposito’s likeness. That coupled with a description of the game found in the PlayStation Store listing indicated that his role would be that of a villain named Anton Castillo. The dictator who controls a place called Yara would not be pleased at all with this leak, according to Ubisoft.

Anton would not be pleased. See you on Sunday at #UbiForward. pic.twitter.com/HieToJzDxp — Far Cry (@FarCrygame) July 10, 2020

The leak itself of course wasn’t mentioned, but it’s pretty evident what the tweet’s referring to. Ubisoft’s already been dealing with an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay leak ahead of the Ubisoft Forward event, so it’s no stranger to leaks and responded to this one in stride.

Other details in the leak included a release date of February 18th for the game along with a confirmation that the PlayStation 4 version would grant players a free upgrade to the next-gen version should they get the PlayStation 5. Players will control a character named Dani Rojas who faces off against Castillo and his dictatorship.

“Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time,” the store’s description of the game read. “As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has reignited a revolution.”

It’s been theorized that this game could be a prequel to Far Cry 3, but that’s just an idea for now based on comments from past Far Cry actors and the new artwork.

We’ll see more on Far Cry 6 during the Ubisoft Forward event on Sunday. Expect to see more information about the game’s cast and the role players will fill in the freeing of Yara.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.