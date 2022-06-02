Ubisoft is Skipping Summer Game Fest Entirely

Ubisoft is skipping out on the summer gaming season entirely, opting to do its own thing at a later date. For years, Ubisoft has held its own event during E3, revealing new Assassin’s Creed and Ghost Recon games alongside a plethora of new IP. All of their shows are also usually accompanied by a massive dance in accordance with the annual entry in the Just Dance series, so needless to say, it’s a show of traditions. For Ubisoft to not be making an appearance alongside Xbox, PlayStation, and other major companies that are partaking in the summer festivities, it’s notable.

Ubisoft confirmed to Axios that it will not be taking part in the summer festivities, but would instead host its own event “later this year”. Ubisoft typically has large holiday line-ups, but has been scaling back in recent years. As of right now, the developer’s 2022 holiday slate doesn’t feature any concrete dates, but is expected to release games like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora later this year, likely in line with the new film releasing this December. If all of that remains in place, Ubisoft will have to begin marketing these titles sooner rather than later, but it’s running out of runway to properly do that. It’s possible Ubisoft will let the likes of Xbox and Nintendo showcase some of its upcoming titles at its shows thanks to marketing deals, but it’s hard to say for sure.

Ubisoft’s 2023 is also looking pretty big with games like Skull and Bones expected to release by sometime next year, but details are scarce on the project. Ubisoft isn’t the only publisher taking a backseat to the summer festivities, as EA also recently confirmed it was canceling EA Play because it didn’t feel like it had enough new content to dedicate an entire show to. Nonetheless, it seems like other publishers have big plans as PlayStation’s State of Play is scheduled for June 2nd and Summer Game Fest will properly kick off next week.

What do you think Ubisoft will show when it does host its own event later this year? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.