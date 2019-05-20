Ubisoft’s Steep Giveaway Is Ending Soon

Ubisoft is giving away free copies of Steep to anyone who wants one, but only for a short while longer. The extreme sports game is currently free on the PC platform during a giveaway period that ends on Tuesday, and if you get the game before the window closes, you’ll be able to keep it for good. Steep is only available for free until May 21st at 3 p.m. PT in whatever your local time is.

Steep was released at the end of 2016 and has been updated continuously since then, and Ubisoft has been giving it away on the PC platform since ay 16th. If you missed the start of the giveaway, you can still get the game now before the period ends. All you have to do is head here to Ubisoft’s site, log into your UPlay account, and get your free copy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the latest examples of the content Steep has been getting since its release was highlighted on the giveaway page. Weekly and monthly challenges are in the game along with live events and other features.

Hit the slopes and bring your friends! Get Steep for FREE on PC 🏔️🎿 Download and keep the game forever, offer ends May 21. — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 20, 2019

“The giveaway comes on the heels of Season 6: Carve the Curve, which marks the beginning of a monthly schedule for new seasons,” the site said. “Season 6 also changes up Steep‘s live events, adding new weekly challenges; shifting the Steep World Tour events to weekends and tweaking their difficulty; and introducing new season-long (read: monthly) challenges centered on specific areas of the game.”

Steep is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms, though not for the Nintendo Switch despite previous plans. It was supposed to come to that platform and was in development, but Ubisoft halted work done on the game in favor of supporting the live version of Steep that already existed on other platforms.

Ubisoft’s Steep giveaway ends on Tuesday, so grab the game for free while it’s still available.