UFC 4 Soundtrack, Top Rated Fighters Revealed

✖

EA has revealed the official UFC 4 soundtrack, featuring artists like Eminem, J. Cole, NF, Labrinth, Machine Gun Kelly, Stormzy, Wiz Khalifa, Wale, and Run the Jewels. In addition to this, EA has also revealed the top 50 fighters in the game, which includes Amanda Nunes all the way at number one, and perhaps controversially, Conor McGregor at number 20.

As you can see, the soundtrack is dominated by Rap and Hip-Hop, which is expected at this point. Included are not only legends like Eminem and J.Cole, but up-and-comers like NF and Dax. Meanwhile, as you would expect, the ratings have been causing a lot of debate within the game's community.

Below, you can check out the 20 top-rated fighters and the entire soundtrack. Included is a link to the top 50 fighters and a link to the soundtrack's spotify playlist:

Top 20 Fighters:

Amanda Nunes Jon Jones Khabib Nurmagomedov Valentina Shevchenko Henry Cejudo Israel Adesanya Weili Zhang Stipe Miocic Georges St-Pierre Kamaru Usman Demetrious Johnson Alex Volkanowski Max Holloway Jorge Masvidal TJ Dillashaw Daniel Cormier Rose Namajunas Justin Gaethje Petr Yan Conor McGregor

(Full Top 50 Here)

Soundtrack:

A$AP Ferg - Value

Avelino - Higher Power

BIA - COVER GIRL

Cartel Madras - Goonda Gold

Da Odd Couple - Ultimate Force (ft. The Real DMT)

Dax - Faster (ft. Tech N9ne)

Denzel Curry x Kenny Beats - So.Incredible.pkg

DJ Shadow - C.O.N.F.O.R.M. ft. Gift Of Gab, Lateef The Truth Speaker & Infamous Taz

Eminem - Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)

Fabolous - B.O.M.B.S.

Glass Animals - Tokyo Drifting (ft. Denzel Curry)

Goon Des Garcons - PRESSURE

HDBeenDope - Bands 2

J. Cole - MIDDLE CHILD

Jevon -Gracie Brothers

Labrinth - Mount Everest

Machine Gun Kelly - Roulette

NF - Returns

Phantogram - In A Spiral

Run The Jewels - holy calama****

Run The Jewels - goonies vs. E.T.

Stormzy - Audacity (FT. HEADIE ONE)

Terrell Hines - Get Up

THEY. - Red Light Green Light

Wale - Routine (ft. Rick Ross & Meek Mill)

WHIPPED CREAM - Told Ya (ft. Lil Xan)

Wiz Khalifa - Still Wiz

Yizzy - Only One

Yo Gotti- More Ready Than Ever

Young T & Bugsey - Don’t Rush (ft. Headie One)

(Spotify Playlist Link)

UFC 4 is set to release worldwide on August 14 via the Xbox One and PS4. At the moment of publishing, there's been no official word of a PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X release. However, thanks to a leak earlier this year, we know the game is coming to the latter two platforms eventually.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.