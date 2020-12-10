UFC 4 Update 6.0 Live With New Fighters and Patch Notes

✖

EA Sports has released a new update, with patch notes, for UFC 4 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Most notably, the update adds two brand new licensed fighters, Alex Perez and Michael Chandler, with the latter proving to be a bit controversial not only because he's never fought in the UFC, but because he's getting in the game before many other ranked fighters.

In addition to this, the update comes with a plethora of updates to gameplay, modes, movesets, and even fighter likeness. Of all this, EA chose to highlight the changes it's made to knockouts based on community feedback. With the update, EA has added something it calls "Lights Out," which will occur when you KO an opponent with a high damage strike. According to EA, these knockouts come with "drastically" increased ragdoll physics and will cause an automatic and immediate finish to the fight.

Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes, courtesy of EA:

Major Updates

* Added 2 new fighters - Michael Chandler and Alex Perez

* Online World Championship can now search for up to three weightclasses simultaneously

* The weightclasses are determined by the server and players will randomly get assigned one of the weightclasses once they enter a match.

* Added a countdown timer in Online World Championship

* Added a countdown timer in Online World Championship to show how much time is left for the current rotation and what weightclasses are coming up next.

* Added 2 new archetype choices to the “Balanced” versions - Versatile and Virtuoso

* Various fighter likeness updates:

* Alexander Volkov - Likeness updated

* Carlos Condit - Likeness updated

* Diego Sanchez - Likeness updated

* Ketlen Vieira - Likeness updated

* Jéssica Andrade - Likeness updated

* Beneil Dariush - Hair and beard updated

* Makwan Amirkhani - Hair and beard updated

* Michelle Waterson - Hair updated

* Daniel Hooker - Hair updated

* Sean O’Malley’s hair has been fixed

Gameplay Updates:

* Added Lights Out KOs. KO strikes that deal very high damage will now shut the lights out completely, resulting in looser RAGDOLLS.

* Fixed an issue with cage back clinch punch

* Added transition from half guard to sprawl

* Added transition from back side to back sitting

* Added transition from back sitting to back side

* Ground and pound submissions no longer require health event to enter

* Ground Game - Added alternative option (Slam) in full mount for top fighter to posture up

* Increased speed of transition from cage seated to full mount

* Tuned various animations

* Scramble added to suplex from standing back clinch

* Fixed issue causing upkicks to award a knockdown in stats screen

* AI - Fixed bug causing AIs to spam stance swaps

* Added 3 new Fight Type presets to Fight Now, these presets only affect round settings:

* JP-MMA: 3 rounds format, one first 10-minute round and two 5-minute rounds.

* Vale Tudo: only one 30-minute round.

* Kickboxing: 5 rounds format, each lasting 3 minutes.

* Adjustments have been made in gameplay to compensate for the different round lengths.

* Added a new arcade mode to Fight Now: Adrenaline Mode.

* Your adrenaline bar is always depleting, land and block strikes effectively to fill it up. Once full, your next strike landed will KO your opponent. If your bar is completely empty, the next strike your opponent lands will KO you.

Moveset Updates

* Aljamain Sterling

* Lead and Back Uppercuts Level 1 to Level 2

* Lead and Back Body Uppercuts Level 1 to Level 2

* Lead Spin Backfist Level 1 to Level 2

* Back Side Kick Body Level 1 to Level 2

* Jab Level 2 to Level 3

* Jab Body Level 1 to Level 3

* Lead Side Kick to Leg Level 1 to Level 2

* Lead Side Kick Head Level 1 to Level 2

* Lead and Back Overhands Level 1 to Level 2

* Andrei Arlovski

* Added Lead Hook Kick Level 2

* Added Lead Front Kick Level 2

* Added Lead Front Body Kick Level 2

* Added Traditional combos Level 1

* Brandon Moreno

* Added Lead and Back Overhands Level 2

* Jab Level 1 to Level 2

* Brian Ortega

* Single Leg Takedowns Level 2 to Level 3

* Colby Covington

* BJJ Get Ups Level 1 to Level 2

* Fixed naming convention of BJJ getups causing confusion with sub mount butterfly get up - this currently lives in BJJ Get Ups Level 2

* Cynthia Calvillo

* Added Back Spin Side Kick Head Level 1

* Added Back Spin Side Kick Body Level 1

* Added Lead Side Kick Body Level 2

* Deiveson Figueiredo

* Added Back Spin Backfist Level 3

* Added Leg Locks Level 3

* Dustin Poirier

* Added transition to Rubber Guard

* Added Full Guard Omoplata Level 3

* Forrest Griffin

* Posture\Idle update

* Frankie Edgar

* Added Osoto Gari Level 3

* Glover Teixeira

* Double Leg Takedowns Level 2 to Level 3

* Katlyn Chookagian

* Added Back Spin Backfist Level 2

* Added Lead Side Kick Body Level 2

* Added Lead Front Kick Head Level 2

* Added Lead Front Kick Body Level 2

* Added Back Oblique Kick to Leg Level 3

* Added Lead Jumping Switch Kick Level 1

* Kevin Lee

* Back Roundhouse Body kick Level 2 to Level 3

* Added Lead Front Body Kick Level 2

* Khamzat Chimaev

* Ground Hooks Level 4 to Level 3

* Back Uppercut Level 5 to Level 4

* Back Hook Level 5 to Level 4

* Back Overhand Level 4 to Level 3

* Unorthodox Submissions Level 1 to Level 2

* Lauren Murphy

* Added Back Front Kick Head Level 2

* Orthodox Chokes Level 1 to Level 2

* Leonardo Santos

* Posture\Idle update

* Max Holloway

* Added Back Spin Side Kick Body Level 3

* Added Lead Crane Kick Body Level 2

* Paul Felder

* Back Oblique Kick to Leg Level 1 to Level 2

* Added Lead Overhand Level 3

* Back Elbow Level 3 to Level 4

* Back Straight (Cross) Level 3 to Level 4

* Rafael Dos Anjos

* Added Back Spin Backfist Level 2

* Added Back Spin Elbow Level 2

* Lead Roundhouse Body Level 2 to Level 3

* Wrestling Takedowns Level 2 to Level 3

* Renan Barao

* Leg Locks Level 2 to Level 3

* Posture\Idle update

* Tim Means

* Added Lead Front Kick Body Level 2

* Added Lead Side Kick to Leg Level 2

* Tony Ferguson

* Removed Osoto Gari

* Valentina Shevchenko

* Added Lead Side Body Kick Level 2

* Walt Harris

* Added Back Front Kick Head and Body Level 2

* Yoel Romero

* Back Roundhouse Head Level 1 to Level 2

UFC 4 is available and playable via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.