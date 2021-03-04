UFC 4 Update Adds Two Long-Awaited Fighters

✖

EA has announced the addition of two new fighters to UFC 4: Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque! Fans should be quite happy to see these latest two fighters, particularly since demand has been very high for both. Holland was a frequent request by fans of the sport, and many were upset the fighter didn't make the cut sooner. After a very long wait however, Holland is finally available in the game, and his stats seem pretty impressive. It remains to be seen whether or not Holland will live up to the hype, but now fans can move on to different fighter requests for EA!

The announcement from the publisher can be found embedded below.

We know you've been waiting for these guys 👀 Welcome to #UFC4 Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque 🔥 🎮 Fight now 👇https://t.co/WwV3gG109P pic.twitter.com/Kwh9raquvJ — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) March 4, 2021

Kevin Holland is a Middleweight fighter and has a four-star rating in the game. The fighter also has four-star ratings for Grappling and Striking, as well as a four-and-a-half-star rating for Health. Vicente Luque is a Welterweight, and also has a four-star rating. The fighter has a three-and-a-half-star rating for Grappling, a four-star rating for Striking, and an impressive five-star rating for Health. No matter which of these two fighters players decide to choose from in UFC 4, it seems like both will have a big impact on the game!

Now that Holland and Luque are finally out of the way, fans have already started making new requests for fighters on social media. Given the sheer number of fighters in the UFC, and the fact that the top-ranked fighters are changing all the time, there are only so many fighters EA can add to the game. However, it seems that the publisher won't be slowing down any time soon, so fans will want to make their voices heard. It certainly seems to have worked with Holland and Luque!

UFC 4 is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you happy to see Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque finally added to the game? Which fighters would you like to see added to UFC 4 next? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!