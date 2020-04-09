UFC Owner Dana White Fan Art Sees Him as Mortal Kombat’s Shang Tsung

UFC owner Dana White is slowly but surely becoming Mortal Kombat‘s Shang Tsung. As you will know, the UFC is looking to continue during the coronavirus pandemic. To do this, Dana White plans on securing a private island, then flying out various fighters, and then making them fight on a weekly basis. This may sound like a joke or an exaggeration, but it’s not. White is so desperate to get the UFC back up and running he’s going to extreme measures to make it happen, and in turn is reminding everyone of a certain villain from Mortal Kombat.

“I am a day or two away from securing a private island,” said White via TMZ. “I have a private island that I’ve secured; we’re getting the infrastructure put in now, so I’m gonna start doing the international fights, too. With international fighters, because I won’t be able to get international fighters into the U.S., I have a private island that I’m gonna start flying them all in and doing international fights from there. So as of April 18th, the UFC is back up and running.”

As you would expect, UFC fans and gamers have been comparing Dana White to Shang Tsung, which in turn inspired artist BossLogic to imagine the UFC owner as the video game villain.

So @danawhite is inviting fighters to fight on a private island in a Mixed Martial Kombat tournament while this lockdown is going on #shangtsung pic.twitter.com/QNRXN6XTZR — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 7, 2020

For now, it remains to be seen whether White will be able to pull of this grand plan of his. In the meanwhile, NetherRealm Studios needs to add a Dana White skin for Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 11.

Dana to all his fighters pic.twitter.com/LVjYHm00rU — Matthew Evans (@GoodSirMatt) April 7, 2020

This is the closest we’ll ever get to Mortal Kombat IRL. 👀😂🙏🏼 — FGC | 🕹 Hoodini 🇵🇰🇺🇸 (@TheMvpHoodini) April 7, 2020

As always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know what you think. Is Dana White out of control or is this exactly what the world needs right now?