Ugly Gaming Christmas Sweaters Include Zelda, Pokemon, Atari, and PlayStation Designs

The first officially licensed gaming sweaters for the 2018 holiday season have been unveiled, and they include knitted designs based on Nintendo greats like Pokemon (Pikachu in a festive Santa hat) and The Legend of Zelda (2 color options) as well as brand designs for Atari and Sony’s PlayStation (note that the 94 on the back of the PlayStation sweater is a nod to the year that the original console was released).

You can pre-order the entire lineup of gaming sweaters right here for $54.99 each with free shipping slated for October / November. Before you decide though, you might want to check out the new Christmas sweater designs that have been released for Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, if you want to start knocking out your holiday shopping list early, you can pre-order the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle on Amazon right now for $359.99 with shipping slated for November 2nd. If it sells out there, you can fall back on Walmart. This will undoubtedly be the hottest Nintendo Switch bundle of the year, so reserve one while you can.

The bundle comes complete with a branded dock, Joy-Cons, and a download code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that won’t be valid until the game launches on December 7th. The bundle is also covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time you order and the release date.

Another option is the recently announced PlayStation Classic. Pre-orders are available at for $99.99 right here at Best Buy and GameStop with a release date slated for December 3rd. Pre-orders are currently sold out at Walmart and Amazon, but keep tabs on those links for restocks.

The PlayStation Classic will come pre-loaded with 20 classic titles including Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms. At this point, those are the only games that Sony has confirmed for the console, so expect additional announcements as we get closer to the release date.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.