Uncharted 4 Nearly Featured a Classic James Bond Stunt

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End nearly featured a pretty significant James Bond stunt. It's no secret that Uncharted is known for some of its bombastic action. The second game literally opens with an injured Nathan Drake climbing up a derailed train that is hanging off the side of a mountain, slowly crumbling apart. The series features helicopter battles, giant crashing ships, collapsing buildings, intense car chases, and so much more. It's an incredibly epic franchise that's made to feel as cinematic as possible and Uncharted 4 really raised the bar with a bunch of intense chases and wild set pieces. Naturally, it makes sense for Naughty Dog to pull from films that are known for their action.

During a chat with Couch Soup, Uncharted 4's co-lead designer Kurt Margenau talked about how Naughty Dog considered adding a stunt similar to one from a James Bond film. In Diamonds Are Forever, Sean Connery's Bond tilts its car on its side, putting it on two wheels to squeeze through a tight gap to lose some pursuers. Margenau noted that the team had planned to put this in during the Madagascar jeep chase and even prototyped it, but it never came to fruition. The team also looked at Michael Bay's films to think of fun ways to keep the action moving through chases with Margenau noting that the team was "pulling all the craziest chase stuff from movies." You can view the video below.

While it sounds like Uncharted is taking a breather right now as Naughty Dog shifts its focus to other things, the game franchise lives on elsewhere. According to a recent report, Sony considers Uncharted a movie "franchise" now and seems to have the intent to make some sequels. The first film pulled heavily from all of the games, even emulating the Uncharted 3 plane sequence to beat by beat. It's unclear what the unannounced sequel will do, but it will likely continue to take cues from the games.

