‘Uncharted’ Film Adaptation Gets ‘10 Cloverfield Lane’ Director

Back in December, Sony‘s film adaptation of its Uncharted game series hit a snag when its original director, Shawn Levy, stepped down to work on another game-related project with actor Ryan Reynolds. But it appears things are back on track again, as the studio has brought in another director to continue with Nathan Drake’s cinematic debut.

Per this report from Variety, Dan Trachtenberg has signed on to direct the film, fresh from his work on the thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Sony is notably excited about him coming on board, as they’ve been looking to work with him since the release of Cloverfield.

The studio appears to still be moving forward by following Drake in his younger days, with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland portraying the adventurer, alongside his older cohort Sully. It appears to be following similar events to what occurred in Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, which starts with a young Drake meeting his treasure-hunting partner for the first time. (Obviously, Holland’s character will be slightly older, but events may be the same.)

Sony hasn’t announced a production start date for the film just yet, as Holland is currently gearing up for the press tour for his forthcoming sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will be opening this summer. However, if all goes according to plan, Trachtenberg and company should begin filming sometime later this year, provided the rest of the casting falls into place.

Hopefully this means the film won’t see any more delays. Sony has been trying to push Uncharted into production for what feels like years, even going as far as trying to get the film going with Mark Wahlberg as the legendary adventurer. But this new direction may seem like the best way to go, and Trachtenberg could be the right man for the job, considering his success in Hollywood.

We’ll let you know as soon as we have more information on the film’s production. Here’s hoping it’s just as successful as the Naughty Dog-produced games that preceded it.

In the meantime, you can check out the Uncharted games now for PlayStation 4, including Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and the finale, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. They’re just $20 apiece!

