The Uncharted Franchise Is A Big-Seller For Naughty Dog

A lot of great news came out of the PlayStation Experience event this weekend, including details on up-and-coming games like The Last of Us Part II. However, it was also a good time to look back upon the progress of previously released games, as the Uncharted 10th Anniversary panel proved.

During the panel, the team at Naughty Dog revealed just how well Nathan Drake’s series has fared over the past decade. According to the company, the game has managed to sell approximately 41.7 million units between all the main entries and spin-offs. That includes the previously released Uncharted: The Lost Legacy which arrived back in August of this year.

It was a big weekend for Uncharted at the event, with the debut of a new Escape Room exhibit that drew a big audience, along with a multiplayer booth and, of course, the panel, which you can watch below. It’s got a lot of great stories from the actors behind the series, including Nolan North and Emily Rose.

But have we seen the last of the Uncharted series? That’s an interesting question, to be sure. Naughty Dog is currently hard at work on the follow-up to its popular The Last of Us, trying to shoot for a release very soon. But outside of that, it hasn’t revealed what it has planned next. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was supposed to serve as the “proper” conclusion of the franchise last year, but, as Lost Legacy proved, there’s always room for one more.

Whatever the case, you can check out all of the Uncharted games on PlayStation 4 now, including The Lost Legacy, A Thief’s End and the Nathan Drake Collection, which contains Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, remastered with 60 frames per second animation.