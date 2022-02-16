Uncharted Games Receive Major Sale for Movie Release

To coincide with the launch of the Uncharted movie later this week, Naughty Dog and PlayStation have now drastically discounted some of the games in the series for those on PS4 and PS5. Even though many of these Uncharted games in question have been made available by PlayStation for low prices in the past, this latest sale should allow those who may be introduced to the franchise for the first time in the coming weeks to see what the series is all about for a lost cost of entry.

Over on the PlayStation Store today, a new sale for Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection went live, and in turn, the game’s value was cut in half. Typically retailing for $19.99, this bundle which contains Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception is now available for a mere $10. Given how acclaimed each of these three video games are, this is an extremely good deal on PlayStation’s part and is a fantastic entry point to anyone who might still be unfamiliar with Uncharted in a general sense.

https://twitter.com/Naughty_Dog/status/1493955859923169280

While Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection includes the first three games in a single package, PlayStation also released the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection just last month for those on PlayStation 5. This bundle brings together Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which rounds out the core five installments in the series. Although the Legacy of Thieves Collection isn’t on sale right now like The Nathan Drake Collection is, assuming you have a PS5, this would be a great bundle to pick up in the future if you happen to enjoy the first three games. And if you’d like to learn more about The Nathan Drake Collection, you can find a description attached at the bottom of the page.

“From the groundbreaking storytellers at Naughty Dog, comes the genre-defining epic that revolutionized adventure storytelling, rebuilt by Bluepoint Games with the power of the PS4 system. Experience one of the most revered game series of all time as you follow the perilous journey of Nathan Drake across the globe, from humble beginnings to extraordinary discoveries. Meet an unforgettable cast of characters as Drake puts life and friendship on the line in a race against ruthless enemies to uncover unimaginable treasure.”