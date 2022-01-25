Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Will Allow Save Transfers From PS4

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which is the forthcoming PlayStation 5 bundle that remasters both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, has confirmed that it will allow save transfers from PlayStation 4. This is a feature that has become prominent in many PS5 ports over the course of the past year. As such, its addition here in the new Uncharted remaster isn’t all that shocking, but it is very much welcome, especially for those looking to quickly earn some trophies.

PlayStation took to social media this week to inform fans that Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy will both be able to seamlessly transfer onto PlayStation 5 with the Legacy of Thieves Collection. “Yes, your Save Data and Trophies can be transferred from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection,” Playstation said. This means that if you happened to have an in-progress save on the PS4 version of Uncharted 4 or The Lost Legacy, you’ll be able to pick up your progress naturally on PS5.

PSA: Yes, your Save Data and Trophies can be transferred from Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. 🧭 pic.twitter.com/JX8fuFpioc — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) January 24, 2022

As mentioned, perhaps the best part of being able to transfer your saves to PS5 is that you can immediately unlock the same trophies that you earned on PS4 in the new version of Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy. So if you already earned the Platinum trophy in either title, you can transfer your save and start playing to immediately earn another Platinum. It might be a cheap way to improve your overall PlayStation trophy level, but I’m personally not complaining in the slightest.

In case you weren’t already aware, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is slated to launch later this week and will come to PlayStation 5 on January 28th. A PC port of the collection is also slated to launch at some point later in 2022. And if you’re interested in hearing what we think about the Legacy of Thieves Collection, be sure to stay tuned to ComicBook.com in the future as we’ll have a review to share with you soon enough.

