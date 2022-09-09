Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Reveals PC Release Date in New Leak

The release date for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC has been revealed in a new leak stemming from the Epic Games Store. Earlier this year, PlayStation and Naughty Dog released the Legacy of Thieves Collection, which is a remastered bundle containing Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, on PlayStation 5. And while it was known that this collection would also be coming to PC in the future, we

According to the Epic Games Store, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is set to finally come to PC next month on October 19th. While this leak stemmed from Epic's own storefront, the game itself will also be available to purchase and play via Steam. Currently, PlayStation and Naughty Dog haven't confirmed that this release date is official, but it seems likely that an announcement will be coming at some point in the near future.

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection will release on PC on Oct 19th according to EGS. Preorders on EGS will get a Fortnite glider in the shape of Sully's seaplane https://t.co/O1JRMM1MhE



The game is slated for Steam as well pic.twitter.com/1IVwTa1Yyo — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2022

In case you had questions about whether or not this leak was legitimate, well, it very much seems to be accurate. Back in June of this year, Steam also happened to leak the launch date for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection with a date that also listed the title as arriving on October 19th. The fact that we've now seen both Steam and the Epic Games Store leak the same date on two different platforms all but guarantees that this will end up the game's release date. And considering that this date is only a little over a month away, it stands to reason that PlayStation will be revealing more details itself quite soon.

Assuming that Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC is anywhere close to the same quality as the PS5 version, then this Uncharted release should end up pleasing a number of fans. We reviewed the PS5 iteration of the game earlier this year and gave it a 4.5/5 and praised the new graphics and refinements that were seen in both Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy. If you'd like to read that review for yourself, you can find it here.

Are you going to look to pick up Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for yourself when it does land on PC? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.