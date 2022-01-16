Rumored Uncharted LEGO Set a Hoax

A new rumor of an Uncharted-themed LEGO set of some kind has been making the rounds. The rumor claimed it was part of a new line of gaming LEGO sets, and that it would have over 1,000 pieces, but, unfortunately, it turns out that it was all an elaborate hoax by someone trying to see how far they could get by seeding it. While there very well could be some kind of Uncharted deal in the works with LEGO in the future, this specific instance is nothing more than a bunch of hot air.

According to Jay Ong, who is part of the LEGO Ambassador Network, the whole thing was one of “a few side journalistic projects” born out of curiosity as to how and from where LEGO rumors begin and propagate. They claim they started an anonymous Instagram account to begin trying to get various leakers to bite which could then lead to sites — like our own, which often writes about rumors — to pick it up downstream. Interestingly, Ong claims to only have done this after getting “the green light” through the LEGO Ambassador Network. It would seem that someone, somewhere officially associated with LEGO gave the impression that this was fine to do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sorry, there's no LEGO Uncharted because I started that rumour to see who would pick it up.



Here's how to bait #legoleaks, and larger established news sites to publish unsubstantiated LEGO rumours. https://t.co/BlvwyvgzP8 pic.twitter.com/QDlkyHi0WF — Jay Ong 🇺🇦 | Jay's Brick Blog (@jayong28) January 15, 2022

As noted above, the Uncharted LEGO set that’s been rumored is itself a hoax, but there’s plenty of upcoming releases from the Uncharted franchise this year. The Uncharted movie is currently set to release in theaters on February 18th after several delays. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas in an unnamed role. The film will also feature Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Braddock. Venom director Ruben Fleischer serves as director of the adaptation. Additionally, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is set to release for the PlayStation 5 on January 28th. The title, which includes upgraded versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, is also set to release for the PC in 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Uncharted franchise in general right here.

What do you think about the Uncharted LEGO set hoax? Would you like to see an actual Uncharted LEGO set in the future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!