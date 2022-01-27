Uncharted: Final Trailer Released

The release of the upcoming Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan is fast approaching with February 18th less than a month away. And as expected, the promotional machine for the new movie has kicked into full gear, and that includes the release of the final trailer today.

The trailer, which you can check out below, covers everything from the premise of how Nathan and Sully end up working together, what they’re looking for, and how they handle the absolutely wild action sequences that break out. If you’re looking to go into the movie without being aware of its major action sequences, you might want to avoid the final trailer, but if you’re the kind of person that trailers only serve to hype up further, well, this one is for you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’d like to say the greatest treasure is the friends we make along the way, but tbh there is $5 billion on the line. @TomHolland1996 and @MarkWahlberg star in #UnchartedMovie, exclusively in movie theaters February 18. Tickets on sale Sunday, 1/30.* pic.twitter.com/L1hlkQu96u — Uncharted (@unchartedmovie) January 27, 2022

“Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada,” an official description of the movie reads. “What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”

The Uncharted movie is currently set to release in theaters on February 18th after several delays. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada. The film will also feature Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Braddock. Venom director Ruben Fleischer serves as director of the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Uncharted movie right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of the Uncharted movie so far? Does the new footage in the final trailer make you that much more excited to see the movie? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming and movies!