Uncharted Jumps to #1 Movie on Netflix

Uncharted is getting a major resurgence with its new Netflix debut. Earlier this year, Sony finally released Uncharted starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake. Although the film received mixed reviews, it performed quite well commercially and was helped out by the fact it was coming hot off the heels of Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film was a long time coming, even pre-dating Holland's mainstream acting career. Development on the movie began in the early 2010s, shortly after the release of Uncharted 2: Among Thieves on PlayStation 3 with Mark Wahlberg set to play Nathan Drake himself. Multiple directors and writers were attached to the film at various points, eventually resulting in Wahlberg aging out of the role and becoming Sully instead. Nevertheless, it's finally here and it seems like audiences are digging it.

Despite having its Netflix release delayed by several weeks, Uncharted is now on Netflix and it's dominating the streaming service. After being on Netflix for a single day, the film became the number one movie on the service. Given all of the other amazing movies on the service and recently released blockbusters like The Gray Man, it's a pretty impressive feat, especially in such a short period of time. As of right now, it's unclear how long Uncharted will be on Netflix, but it seems like the movie is making waves on the service. It's hard to imagine the film not being a success on the streamer given the star-power it holds, the fact it's associated with a major video game franchise, and it's a popcorn action film.

Tom Holland is Nathan Drake.



Based on the best-selling video game series, Uncharted is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/zqdSUYruz4 — Netflix (@netflix) August 5, 2022

Sony has not confirmed a sequel to the film yet, but one is certainly teased at the end of the film. A recent report also noted that Sony considers Uncharted to be a film "franchise" now, which certainly suggests that there will be more movies. As far as we know, Tom Holland also hasn't reupped his contract for Spider-Man, so he may be able to do an Uncharted sequel sooner rather than later if Sony prioritizes it.