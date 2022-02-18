Uncharted Is Now Streaming on Netflix

The Uncharted movie is now officially streaming on Netflix. Starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, the movie was released in February earlier this year in theaters before being available for purchase physically and digitally several months later. Now, after it was first revealed last year that Uncharted would stream on Netflix, it has finally happened.

The Uncharted movie was actually set to release in the middle of last month on the streaming service but was inexplicably delayed. While it had initially looked like the film adaptation would stream on August 19th, that became August 5th -- today -- at some point following the delay. Whatever the reason, fans of Holland and the PlayStation video game franchise can now stream it to their heart's content, assuming they have access to a Netflix subscription.

Tom Holland is Nathan Drake.



Based on the best-selling video game series, Uncharted is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/zqdSUYruz4 — Netflix (@netflix) August 5, 2022

"Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor 'Sully' Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada," an official description of Uncharted reads. "What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together."

As noted above, the Uncharted movie is now available to stream on Netflix. It is also available to own on digital as well as DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada. The movie also features Sophia Ali (Grey's Anatomy) as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Braddock. Venom director Ruben Fleischer directed the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Uncharted movie right here.

Are you excited to check out Uncharted on Netflix? Did you happen to catch the movie in theaters or purchase it already? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming and movies!