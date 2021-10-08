Uncharted Fans Divided Over First Look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake
Today, our first official look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted movie was revealed, and naturally, the Internet is divided. Details on the upcoming movie are currently quite scarce, but we do know Tom Holland will be playing a younger Nathan Drake in the debut movie alongside a younger Sully, who will be portrayed by Mark Wahlberg. At the moment of publishing, we haven't seen how Wahlberg looks as Nathan Drake's mentor, but now we know how Tom Holland looks as the treasure hunter himself.
The reveal comes courtesy of Tom Holland, who shared a photo of himself striking a pose dressed in Nathan Drake's early Uncharted era attire. Completing this look is a lot of sweat, dirt, and even a bullet wound.
As you would expect, the reveal is garnering a lot of attention, some good, some bad. Many are surprised by how good Holland looks as the character. In fact, Nolan North, the actor behind Nathan Drake in the games, says "it's like looking into a mirror." Meanwhile, others have been quick to point out how young Holland looks and the lack of Nathan drake's iconic half tuck.
It’s Nice to Meet You, I’m Nate
It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted pic.twitter.com/v79Mvy26iH— Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) October 22, 2020
Nathan Drake's Voice Actor Reacts
Lookin' good, .@TomHolland1996 You'll be happy to know that hair will still be with you well into your forties! @unchartedmovie https://t.co/r03OlKI4bo— Nolan North (@nolan_north) October 22, 2020
Sony Knocked It Out of the Park With This Casting
Tom Holland looks like a great Nathan Drake in #Uncharted.
That's the tweet.https://t.co/wJdTQhPg2z pic.twitter.com/k6ZFqo9xml— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 22, 2020
Indiana Jones for a New Generation
Damn this is the Indiana Jones of the new generation! https://t.co/zfOlyq6WzO— Akinola Verissimo (@AkinolaGG) October 22, 2020
Looks Good, Now Let's See Some Stunts
I honestly can’t wait to see the stunts they do for this one. Spider-Man level without the costume. https://t.co/xenB8g8Tfs— James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) October 22, 2020
"This Is Uncharted"
i really hope tom holland looks directly into the camera in the first trailer and whispers "this is uncharted"— Rollin Bishop (@rollinbishop) October 22, 2020
Too Much Uncharted 3?
Nah fam this giving me uncharted 3 vibes. Already going the wrong direction. https://t.co/T0BRQ8TCJI— Lil Taj (@TajaeMoment) October 22, 2020
Where's The Half Tuck?
No, you're not. This is embarrassing. Where's the half-tuck? That's literally the entire character! https://t.co/1hxh91Hinc— Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) October 22, 2020
Does He Look a Little Too Young?
he *is* age appropriate, but just doesn’t *look* age appropriate https://t.co/9zE0d46znJ— ⚰️ Deadscreet Batino 🦇 (@DiscreetLatino) October 22, 2020
It's True...
Same energy tbh pic.twitter.com/k0nZyAxzlu— Christian Hoffer (@CHofferCBus) October 22, 2020