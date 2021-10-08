Uncharted Fans Divided Over First Look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake

Today, our first official look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted movie was revealed, and naturally, the Internet is divided. Details on the upcoming movie are currently quite scarce, but we do know Tom Holland will be playing a younger Nathan Drake in the debut movie alongside a younger Sully, who will be portrayed by Mark Wahlberg. At the moment of publishing, we haven't seen how Wahlberg looks as Nathan Drake's mentor, but now we know how Tom Holland looks as the treasure hunter himself.

The reveal comes courtesy of Tom Holland, who shared a photo of himself striking a pose dressed in Nathan Drake's early Uncharted era attire. Completing this look is a lot of sweat, dirt, and even a bullet wound.

As you would expect, the reveal is garnering a lot of attention, some good, some bad. Many are surprised by how good Holland looks as the character. In fact, Nolan North, the actor behind Nathan Drake in the games, says "it's like looking into a mirror." Meanwhile, others have been quick to point out how young Holland looks and the lack of Nathan drake's iconic half tuck.