Naughty Dog Director on Uncharted Movie: “Tom Holland Is a Great Choice”

When PlayStation fans think of those responsible for the Uncharted series, they likely think about Amy Hennig or Neil Druckmann or Bruce Straley, three hall-of-fame developers. That said, there are others who have also been very important in shepherding the series over the years, including, Kurt Margenau, the co-lead designer on Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and the game director of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. With the release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Margenau has been making the rounds on media duty, and in the process of this, revealed his take on the upcoming Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake.

Speaking about the movie, Margenau confirmed that he hasn’t seen an early screener of the movie, so all he has seen is what everyone else has seen, which are the trailers. In other words, he doesn’t have a very elaborate take on the movie as he hasn’t seen it yet. That said, what he did note is that he likes the casting of Tom Holland as a younger Nathan Drake.

“The two of us aren’t directly involved in that. And, you know, I’m excited to see Tom Holland’s take on the character. I don’t know anything other than the trailers we’ve seen,” said Margenau. “I’m just excited. It’s like, it’s finally here! We have Uncharted on the big screen, and it’s not going to change directors again, and it’s not going to be in development for even longer. And I think Tom Holland is a great choice. And they’re pulling inspiration from the games, so it’s really satisfying to see that gets to be on the big screen.”

What Margenau thinks of Mark Wahlberg of Sully, we don’t know. He either wasn’t asked or the quote didn’t make the final cut of the interview. What we can say is that Margenau’s take runs at odds with the belief of many, which is that Holland was not the right choice for Nathan Drake. That said, not many people know the character better than Margenau, so his belief probably holds more water than the average joe.

H/T, Games Radar.