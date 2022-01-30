Uncharted Movie IMAX Poster Released

The upcoming Uncharted movie adaptation, starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, is officially set to release in theaters on February 18th. That includes, but is not limited to, IMAX screens. As is typically the case, a new poster for the movie, specifically for IMAX, has been released that once again plays on the movie’s big airplane stunt where Drake falls out the back of a plane with a number of cargo containers.

You can check out the new IMAX poster for the upcoming Uncharted movie for yourself below:

“Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada,” an official description of the movie reads. “What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”

As noted above, the Uncharted movie is currently set to release in theaters on February 18th after several delays. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada. The film will also feature Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Braddock. Venom director Ruben Fleischer serves as director of the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Uncharted movie right here.

