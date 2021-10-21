Uncharted Fans Are Flipping Out Over Tom Holland Doing Spider-Man Pose In New Trailer

The Uncharted movie’s first trailer has been released, finally giving fans of the acclaimed game series a look at what this film adaptation is doing with the property. Well, after seeing the Uncharted trailer, fans have mixed feelings about the film, as well as its stars, Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Mark Wahlberg (Infinite). Well, one thing that has certainly stuck out in fans’ minds with the Uncharted trailer is just how much Spider-Man Tom Holland is bringing to the role of Nathan Drake. And it’s especially hard to deny the blending of roles on Holland’s part when the young actor is doing Spider-Man poses as Drake.

Check out what viewers are saying about seeing Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake doing Spider-Man poses in Uncharted:

Videos by ComicBook.com

How Is This Happening?

How they got Tom Holland out here doing a spider-man pose in a uncharted movie 💀 pic.twitter.com/50d48rkf4c — Armaan (@Armaan_0333) October 20, 2021

There are going to be a LOT of questions for Uncharted director Ruben Fleischer and his editors. And social media is already going in!

Does Not Compute

How is Tom Holland leaping up those crates in the trailer like he is Spider-Man but actually it’s the Uncharted movie pic.twitter.com/zo8eQz2ait — Luce 🎃👻 (@LucePlaysPS5) October 21, 2021

A lot of viewers simply cannot process that they are seeing Tom Holland in a different role, in a different movie franchise.

Forever Peter Parker

So the Uncharted movie is just Tom Holland without his Spider-Man suit, but still poses as a spider. 🙃 Sorry but, I can't picture him as Nathan Drake. He will forever be Peter Parker for me. pic.twitter.com/AcqhbfomLt — Nero (@MSpector_JM) October 21, 2021

Tom Holland has a challenge in front of him to convince viewers all over the world that he’s someone besides Peter Parker/Spider-Man. And from the looks of this tweet, it’s going to be an uphill battle indeed.

This Is So Weird…

It’s so hard to see this dude has another character besides Spider-Man it’s so weird #uncharted #UnchartedMovie pic.twitter.com/EGL8NVYH6W — 🏹PS5HQ – Horizon Forbidden West Countdown🏹 (@PS5HQ) October 20, 2021

A lot of fans are wigging out over seeing Tom Holland starring as two iconic characters of two big franchises, at the same time. It’s like the Multiverse is colliding!

Spider-Man: No Suit On

TOM HOLLAND UNCHARTED TRAILER LEAKED, LMAOOOO FEELS LIKE WATCHING SPIDER-MAN WITN NO SUIT😂😂😂 — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) October 20, 2021

You’re going to be hearing a lot of Spider-Man movie title jokes when it comes to Tom Holland’s role in Uncharted. Better strap in.

Spider-Man Tom Holland Stars In Uncharted

Are you hyped to see spider-man in Tom Holland Uncharted? 😭🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7zYXDY8uv8 — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) October 21, 2021

As we said, there are going to be a LOT of jokes. It’s just getting started.

…It’s The Same Picture

#Uncharted

Peter Parker at the party in Spider Man Homecoming pic.twitter.com/eMJwNlU0qp — Francisco (@Francis32748807) October 21, 2021

It actually takes a minute to discern that this is Tom Holland in two different movies. That’s crazy.

Worker Satisfaction

tom holland promoting uncharted x spider-man no way home pic.twitter.com/6a9PhFBdv2 — zach (@civiiswar) October 21, 2021

Tom Holland looks like he couldn’t be more thrilled to be promoting these two franchises 😂 🤣. Seriously though, the kid is probably more tired than we can ever understand making these movies.

All Good In The Multiverse

That pose doe, Uncharted Movie really on that Spider-Man Multiverse ish 🗿 pic.twitter.com/iNSfwHZZn9 — DEK 🍊🌿𓂀 (@DekonYT) October 21, 2021

In the new Marvel Multiverse, Tom Holland can be Peter Parker and Nathan Drake.

UNMUTE!

I was wondering why I wasn’t seeing any news about the uncharted trailer and remembers it’s because I still have “Tom Holland” muted from all the Spider-Man 💿🐴 — A Pup Named Scottby-Doo (@ScottNiswander) October 21, 2021

A lot of Marvel fans have been muting “Tom Holland” and “Spider-Man” on social media in order to dodge Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers – be sure you don’t also miss out on Uncharted!

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th. Uncharted will be in theaters on February 18, 2022.