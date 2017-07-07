‘Uncharted’ Director Is Aiming To Make A New Indiana Jones And Dodge Gaming Movie Pitfalls

Ever since the first Uncharted game hit PS3 a decade ago, fans have been saying the cinematic series needs to hit movie theaters, and it seems that's finally coming together. Earlier this year Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming) was cast as a young Nathan Drake, and in a recent interview with Nerdist (transcribed by Screen Rant), Uncharted director Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) discussed the project's potential and pitfalls.

According to Levy, he's aiming at nothing less than making the next Indiana Jones…

"The game is awesome -- the spirit, with its action set pieces, it's imaginative setting, and above all, the kind of rogue swagger of Nathan. Those are things that I think make for a great movie. When I met with Tom Holland, he kind of put it really succinctly by saying, if we do the origin of Drake, that is something that we haven't seen as the plot of games. We've seen a snippet of an origin of Sully and Drake meeting in the past, but here's maybe an opportunity to do a treasure-hunting action movie with attitude, with a protagonist -- and chapter of the protagonist's life -- that you can't get at home, by just playing the game.

So, we're trying to kind of take the spirit and the tone and the attitude of the game — and the crazy, visual spectacle of it — but apply it to this Drake chapter that you haven't seen told. Hopefully, if we can get that right, what you're doing is: you're doing right by Uncharted, and you're also giving an Indiana Jones-type franchise to an audience that didn't grow up on Indiana Jones."