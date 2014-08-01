The Five: ‘Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’ And Other Video Games You Need To Play This Week

(Photo: Sony/Naughty Dog) Keeping track of the latest video games is no easy task. Between PC, consoles, handhelds, and mobile, dozens of new games come out every week, and a lot of them aren't very good. How do you separate the wheat from the chaff? Thankfully, you don't have to, because every week in The Five I dig through the mountain of new releases to find the diamonds you may have otherwise missed. Every edition of The Five will include a Pick of the Week and four other games you should be keeping an eye on. Whether you want to know about the latest triple-A blockbuster, or the hot new thing on Steam, The Five has you covered. So, without further ado...

Pick of the Week Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PS4, Aug. 22) Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is, technically, a standalone expansion to Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, but it's actually pretty much a full game, featuring stages and moments as big as anything the series has ever done. A full Uncharted game with a $40 expansion price tag? Can't go wrong with that! This time around, you play as series staple Chloe Frazer, who teams up with Uncharted 4 antagonist Nadine Ross to find a valuable artifact in the mountains of India during a civil war. Along the way we learn a little bit more about the two supporting characters, and engage in some of Naughty Dog's most intense roller coaster action scenes yet. WWG's full review will go up tomorrow, but trust me, you definitely want this game.

This Week on Steam and Console Digital Stores Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series - Episode 3 "More Than a Feeling" (PC, Xbox One & PS4, Aug. 22) Telltale's Guardians of the Galaxy series continues on this week, and it looks like things will be getting a little trippy. Our crew has been tasked with destroying a piece of alien tech called The Eternity Forge, and it's trying to stop them by messing with their memories. Star-Lord finds him face-to-face with his mother, Gamora with her sister, and ultimately, a trademark Telltale "big decision" must be made.

This Week at Retail Madden NFL 18 (Xbox One & PS4, Aug. 25) Are you ready for some fooootball? If you're a Madden fan, you probably already pre-ordered this baby long ago, but you may not be aware there's actually some pretty big changes coming to the series this year. Madden NFL 18 will be using the Frostbite engine that powers other EA games like Battlefield 1 for improved visuals, and will be doing the story-driven career mode thing with The Longshot. If you've passed on the last couple years of Madden, now might be the time to get back on board.

This Week at Retail F1 2017 (PC, Xbox One & PS4, Aug. 25) There are a lot of racing sims competing for your time and money this year, but F1 2017 shouldn't be overlooked. Featuring a deeper 10-year career mode, a new array of classic rides, and other new features, F1 2017 could be the best entry in Codemasters' Formula One series to date! That's something to be excited about considering last year's F1 2016 scored in the high-80s on Metacritic.