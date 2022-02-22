Uncharted: Tom Holland Was Scared To Tease Mark Wahlberg When Security Wasn’t Around

In Uncharted, Tom Holland plays the role of Nathan Drake, while Mark Wahlberg co-stars as Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Wahlberg was initially attached to play Nathan Drake, but the actor aged out of the role as production dragged on. In a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Holland joked that he has made many comments about Wahlberg being old on the movie’s press tour. This prompted Meyers to point out that Wahlberg seems like the kind of co-star that would be fun to tease on-set. Holland replied by saying that he often mocked Wahlberg during production, but since the actor is “quite a scary guy,” he would only do so when security was nearby!

“So like, I have a security guard who’s one of my best mates, but I only tease Mark when Jack’s around,” Holland said with a smirk. The actor then started to give an example of something said on set, but quickly thought better of it!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Uncharted has become an early success at the box office. The movie overperformed Sony’s expectations in its debut weekend, and talks about a sequel have already begun. The film sets the stage for a follow-up, which would presumably see Holland and Wahlberg return as Drake and Sully. As of this writing, nothing definitive has been announced, however.

The success of Uncharted has been a pleasant surprise for PlayStation fans. Video game adaptations have historically been a mixed bag, and Uncharted has had a difficult production process. Sony has been trying to get an adaptation made since 2008, and Wahlberg has been attached to the movie since 2010. Even when things started to progress, Uncharted saw a revolving door of directors, including Dan Trachtenberg and Travis Knight, before Ruben Fleischer came on board. Between issues with directors, Tom Holland’s shooting schedule, and the coronavirus pandemic, the film saw a number of delays. Given the stacked deck against the film, it’s pretty impressive that it came out as well as it did!

Uncharted is now in theaters. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

Have you checked out Uncharted yet? What did you think of the movie? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!