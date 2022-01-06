Circus Performs Undertale Music for the Pope

Since its release back in 2015, Undertale has become a massive success, and the game’s impact continues to be seen in a number of different ways. That continued on January 5th, when Pope Francis was treated to a cover of the track “Megalovania” from the game, when the Rony Roller circus staged a performance set to the Toby Fox written song! The Italian circus was invited as part of the Pope’s weekly general audience. Rony Roller performed to a number of different tracks, closing out the show with Megalovania, naturally gaining the attention of gamers around the world!

The performance to Megalovania can be seen in the video embedded below.

Interestingly enough, as The Gamer points out, this is not the first time that Pope Francis has had an encounter with Undertale! In 2016, YouTuber Matt “MatPat” Patrick gave the Pope a download code for the game during a summit held at the Vatican about the internet. It seems like a safe bet that the Pope did not make the connection between the game and the song playing during Wednesday’s performance, but it’s impossible to say for certain!

Since the performance, a lot of Undertale fans have reacted with amusement regarding Megalovania’s journey over the years! The track appeared in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in 2019 (alongside a Mii Fighter skin for Sans), and a month later, professional wrestler Kenny Omega came out to the track (dressed as Sans) on an episode of AEW: Dynamite. There aren’t a lot of video game tracks that have had this kind of legacy, and it says quite a bit about Undertale‘s passionate fandom, as well as the quality of Toby Fox’s soundtrack. It remains to be seen where the song might show up next but, chances are, it will be where fans least expect to hear it!

Undertale is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

