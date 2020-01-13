Undertale’s Sans Appears in Wild AGDQ Video

Since 2015, Awesome Games Done Quick has provided viewers with some amazing gaming streams, while also providing some great charities with much-needed funding. This weekend, the latest event from Games Done Quick, LLC is proving to be every bit as memorable as those in years past. In a new video from the stream, a wild moment during the game Clone Hero is captured. In the video, a mod chart starring Undertale‘s Sans appears, during which the screen is thrown in chaos, color arrangements are changed, and the difficulty level skyrockets. Despite all of this, speedrunner FrostedGH appears completely unfazed; while he missed a few notes, the speedrunner put up an amazing effort, nonetheless!

they put the Sans fight in Guitar Hero and my brain can barely process what is happening lmao pic.twitter.com/nnkIHR97YU — Tylor (@theSirToasty) January 11, 2020

For those unfamiliar with Clone Hero, the title is a free rhythm game available on PC that can be played with guitars from Guitar Hero or Rock Band. While the Guitar Hero franchise is all but dead, at this point, Clone Hero has become a bit of a spiritual successor to the series. Part of the game’s appeal comes from the ability of players to upload their own song charts, which is where the one starring Sans comes from. It was produced by creator LiterallyNoOne, and can be downloaded as part of the Mania Hero Track Pack 2. Of course, Sans debuted in Undertale, and has become a bit of an internet legend, since. This year, the character even made his way into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as a Mii Gunner skin.

This video really encapsulates so much of the best qualities of the streaming community. AGDQ shows off some of the most talented streamers doing what they do best, and it’s all for a terrific cause. This year’s event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, a frequent favorite of Games Done Quick. As of this writing, this year’s event has raised more than two million dollars for the charity. In total, Games Done Quick has raised more than $20 million across their various streams.

AGDQ 2020 kicked off on January 5th and is set to conclude January 12th. Streamed games have included Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Final Fantasy VIII, Untitled Goose Game, and Super Mario Maker 2. The stream can be viewed live on the GDQ Twitch channel here.

