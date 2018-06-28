Unravel Two Gets Free Demo For a Limited Time

While Electronic Arts’ pre-E3 press conference didn’t have too many surprises going for it, one thing did throw us off our rocker. The company announced a sequel to the hit platformer Unravel out of nowhere and made it available for play that day.

Unravel Two, once again developed by the team at Coldwood, ups the ante a bit with more intricate level design, as well as the ability to play alongside a friend in two-player co-op. But if you haven’t had a chance to check out the game yet, here’s your chance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Electronic Arts has confirmed that a special limited time demo is now available to download across the board, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The demo will only be available until the end of this week on June 30, so you’ve only got a few more days to add it to your collection!

In the demo, you’ll be able to play the first two levels of the game for around 10 hours or so. After that, if you want to play more, you’ll need to purchase the full game. That said, it’s priced pretty well right now, going for just $20.

Here are some notes from the game’s official description so you have a pretty good idea of what you (and a friend, if you wish) can get into:

These mini magical beings are made of a single strand of yarn, and they were made for an important job. Control both Yarnys on your own, or play with a friend in local co-op.

Complete tricky challenge levels to free trapped Yarnys and get fresh looks for your own.

Dodge threats like fire, electric shocks, hungry birds, and mysterious, shadowy monsters.

Swing through the air, jump up walls, swim and catapult through the world as you chase your spark.

When you cut ties to the past, new bonds form. In Unravel Two, create relationships with other Yarnys in local co-op or as a single player, fostering friendship and support as you solve challenges together. Chase the spark of adventure through stunning landscapes to watch your surroundings blossom with new life.

Based on what we’ve played thus far, Unravel Two is a lot of fun. You can check it out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.