Until Dawn Movie Confirms It’s Not Adapting the Game (But Fans Should Be Excited)

The Until Dawn movie won’t be adapting the game directly, but that doesn’t mean it has zero connections to the acclaimed video game. Until Dawn was a defining PS4 title, having come a long way through its development. Initially, Until Dawn started development in 2008 as a PlayStation 3 game. It was designed as a first-person, cooperative game that would be played with the PlayStation Move controller, a competitor to the Wii and Xbox’s Kinect. The game would take on a bunch of different forms before settling on a more cinematic, choose your own adventure-style game with a star-studded cast that would launch on PS4 in 2015.

It was an immediate hit with critics and gamers alike, garnering praise and plenty of sales. Until Dawn also managed to capture a strong audience in the Let’s Play scene as gamers watched people play through the story on YouTube, almost like a proper horror movie with input from the person they were watching. Developer Supermassive Games has gone on to make a bunch of very similar games, such as The Quarry. A PS5 remake of Until Dawn also teased a sequel, but nothing has been concretely confirmed. However, perhaps it’s not a sequel that the Until Dawn remake was teasing and maybe it’s actually more to do with the upcoming film.

An Until Dawn movie was shot last year and has been quietly approaching an April 2025 release date for some time now. There’s no trailer yet and very little news, but Sony teased new information on the movie at CES 2025. During the trade show, it was confirmed that the Until Dawn movie will feature a new cast of characters facing new threats (some of which can be seen in some teaser images shown on stage), meaning it won’t be a direct adaptation of the game. However, it will be in the “Until Dawn universe” and features actor Peter Stormare, who plays Dr. Hill in the video game. This is one of the pieces of connective tissue between Until Dawn‘s film and video game.

until dawn

This suggests that the Until Dawn movie is sort of a successor or follow-up to the game, although maybe not a sequel. It’s unclear exactly how that might work or what that will look like, but it sounds interesting. Maybe there’s a chance the likes of Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere will show up in the Until Dawn movie, especially since the remake added a new ending that sees both of their characters surviving the game with the latter shooting new content. However, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Shazam director David F. Sandberg is directing Until Dawn and is one of the best modern horror directors out there. He is also apparently a big fan of the PS4 game, so hopefully, he will do the movie justice. With the movie slated for an April release date, it seems likely that a trailer can’t be too far off. Perhaps Sony is going to pull out all the stops and do a marketing push during the Super Bowl next month. Maybe there’s an upcoming PlayStation event for them to show more of Until Dawn, but it remains to be seen.