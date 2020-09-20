Untitled Goose Game's Second Goose Has an All-New Honk

In case you missed it, developer House House is releasing a free update for Untitled Goose Game this coming Wednesday, September 23rd, that adds multiplayer to the popular video game. Essentially, players can now wander around and generally terrorize the populace as two different geese. In fact, the second one even has a different, specific honk to allow for a very specific chorus-filled layer of hell.

This is not a joke, by the way. House House even released a new clip this past week showcasing exactly what the new honk looks and sounds like in action. Also, the developers used the opportunity to remind folks that the new two-player mode is releasing alongside the official Steam and Itch.io versions. If you haven't already given Untitled Goose Game a shot, this week is your opportunity to rectify that.

Little reminder: one week until two-player is out, along with the Steam and Itch release.https://t.co/mLLf8rWG4b Also: the new goose has a new honk. pic.twitter.com/bxCqGz3Wq9 — House House (@house_house_) September 17, 2020

"Soon you'll be able to enjoy Untitled Goose Game with a friend, in a new two-player cooperative mode," House House said of the update when it was first announced. "Play through the whole game as two horrible geese, honking twice as much, teaming up to plan pranks, and generally ruining everyone's day, together."

Untitled Goose Game is currently available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. As noted above, the free multiplayer is being added in an update on Wednesday, September 23rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the terrible goose (geese, now?) game right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Untitled Goose Game's multiplayer so far? Are you planning on giving it a go later this week? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!