Untitled Goose Game Update Is Adding Multiplayer

House House is releasing a free Untitled Goose Game update next month that’ll add multiplayer to the acclaimed game. You’ll be playing the same game as before, but this time, there will be twice the geese with two players able to control one goose each in the new co-op mode. This update will release for those who already have the game across all platforms on September 23rd, and shortly after that update is available, the game will get physical releases launching on September 29th. The game is also coming to Steam and Itch.io for the first time since it launched.

The Untitled Goose Game news was shared during Nintendo’s showcase of different indie titles available on its platform. Untitled Goose Game closed out the show with the trailer above that showed what the two-goose game mode would look like.

It essentially plays like the normal game would just with twice the geese now based on what’s shown in the trailer. Both players can control their geese independently of each other and can do everything you’d do if you were by yourself in the game. The entire game will be playable this way.

“Soon you'll be able to enjoy Untitled Goose Game with a friend, in a new two-player cooperative mode,” House House said about the update. “Play through the whole game as two horrible geese, honking twice as much, teaming up to plan pranks, and generally ruining everyone's day, together.”

If you want to wait a few days after the update is out to get the physical versions, you can go ahead and pre-order those through iam8bit. The “Lovely Edition” version of the game seen there is made with eco-friendly, recycled materials and should make for a unique collectible if you’re already big on Untitled Goose Game. A soundtrack for the game is also available to pre-order and will release on the same day as the physical versions.

