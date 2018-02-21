Urban Trial Playground Riding High On Nintendo Switch This April

Although they may not be as popular as RedLynx’s Trials games, Tate Multimedia’s Urban Trial games have their own following, with fans enjoying all the high-flying tricks you can pull off across each stage as you ride your motorcycle of choice. Pretty soon here, you’ll be able to do it all over again, this time on your Nintendo Switch.

Tate has confirmed that it will release an all-new game in the stunt-filled series, Urban Trial Playground, on Nintendo’s platform starting on April 5. The trailer above will give you a taste of what you can expect in the game, including some of the more ridiculous stunts available, as well as a few crashes for good measure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The full feature list for the game can be found below:

“Urban Trial Playground is the stunt bike racing series with action straight from the sunny and colorful beaches of California, mixing in even more crazy tricks, flips and combos than ever before. It’s a game of speed, balance and style!

Independent front and rear brake controls, allow players to pull off stoppies and front flips as well as sliding into huge skid burns on the track!

With a vibrant, sun soaked background and chilled out atmosphere setting the scene for some truly breathtaking stunts, get ready to flip, trick and roll over palm trees and golden sands dunes.

Key Features

Every Level is Your Playground – Urban Trial Playground levels are designed as a surface able to be used to perform tricks and stunts combining your best moves into multi-score combos.

– Urban Trial Playground levels are designed as a surface able to be used to perform tricks and stunts combining your best moves into multi-score combos. Become the Ultimate Champion – Urban Trial Playground has been created to provide countless hours of action for fans of adrenaline and freestyle fanatics. Combine tricks in unique and virtually endless combos to grind your score and rise to the top of leaderboards!

– Urban Trial Playground has been created to provide countless hours of action for fans of adrenaline and freestyle fanatics. Combine tricks in unique and virtually endless combos to grind your score and rise to the top of leaderboards! Different Game Modes – Freestyle & Time Trial modes will include online leaderboards across the 50+ game levels. You can also challenge yourself in Ghost mode: watch your best runs and try to beat them by perfecting different and faster routes or performing even crazier tricks. Take advantage of the Nintendo Switch‘s build – in multiplayer functionality and race against friends or family in couch based competitive modes with 2 players split screen play in Time Trial or Tag modes.

– Freestyle & Time Trial modes will include online leaderboards across the 50+ game levels. You can also challenge yourself in Ghost mode: watch your best runs and try to beat them by perfecting different and faster routes or performing even crazier tricks. Take advantage of the Nintendo Switch‘s build – in multiplayer functionality and race against friends or family in couch based competitive modes with 2 players split screen play in Time Trial or Tag modes. Customization is the Key to Win with Style – UTP features 5 customizable bikes that you can not only upgrade the look of, but also the engine, breaks and vital parts, which impact how the bike controls. Vast options of customization for your bike and rider will allow you to personalize your style and score new records in true California style!”

So if fast riding and stunt executing is your thing, definitely give this game a look later this spring!