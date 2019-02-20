US Government Blatantly Steals From Nintendo for Their Flash Game

In one of the weirder headlines today, it looks like the United States government got a little grab happy when it comes to Nintendo’s music because keen-eyed fans of the Big N – more so Yoshi’s Island fans – noticed that a government-run Flash game not so slyly used the title’s sounds.

Fun fact: The United States government stole the underground theme in Yoshi’s Island DS for the Enviornmental Protection Agency’s flash game about recycling. The song can be heard right after pressing the start button. pic.twitter.com/TpMI6l8NSh — Forest of Illusion (@forestillusion) February 16, 2019

Thanks to the Nintendo history-centric site Forest of Illusion, a new Flash game called Recycle City Challenge was spotted and immediately, Yoshi’s Island came to mind. According to Nintendo Soup, as soon as the “Let’s Get Started” option is triggered, the DS version of the game can be heard – at least its music.

Courtesy of @jhynjhiruu, the internal file name for the music track is “yoshidsunderground.mp3”. They weren’t even trying to hide it. Here’s a link to the mp3. //t.co/xD1O7e8NXL — Forest of Illusion (@forestillusion) February 16, 2019

According to the Nintendo history site, the government really didn’t care to even hid the stolen property because the file names for the sounds are literally “yoshisunderground.mp3.” Can’t really use the “I didn’t know” excuse with the file name as blatant as that.

Since they stole Yoshi’s music, he should be allowed to tax evade. — Forest of Illusion (@forestillusion) February 16, 2019

For those interested, the Flash game can be found here, though no word on if Nintendo is aware of the theft or not, nor whether or not any legal action would be pursued.

